MONROE, Ga. — The quick thinking of two nearby workers made quick work of a house fire Wednesday.
The Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue were dispatched at about 3:10 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Hubbard Street and arrived to find the fire already put out by two workers in the area.
Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said the damage was contained to personal items in the bedroom of the one-story home built in 1940.
“No one was displaced due to the quick actions of neighbors,” Armstrong said.
Fire in median put out
Walton County Fire Rescue responded Wednesday afternoon to a grass fire in the median of U.S. 78 at Garmon Park Drive east of Loganville.
Fire officials and meteorologists have warned of a high danger of fires across north and middle Georgia on Wednesday.
Shortly before 4 p.m., humidity was just 21% at the Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport in Monroe with winds gusting to 18 mph.
