If you happen to see a large bunny hopping around Social Circle this week handing out Easter eggs, you’re not hallucinating. The inaugural “What’s Hoppin’ in the Circle” event starts Wednesday and continues through March 26.
Social Circle Downtown Director Amber McKibben, one of the event’s organizers, will highlight one or two downtown businesses each day leading up to a Movie in the Park activity on March 26.
“I will be visiting the highlighted businesses to do a live video for Facebook and the Easter Bunny will be tagging along with me to hand out eggs, some with candy and some with prizes to customers,” McKibben said.
“This is a Mainstreet event and we are partnering with Stanton Memorial Library for the Movie in the Park and Church at the Grove for the Easter Egg hunts.”
McKibben and representatives from the Mainstreet Commission, Stanton Memorial Library and the Church at the Grove formed a committee to plan and oversee the What’s Hoppin’ in the Circle event.
Shoppers who make a purchase at the highlighted businesses from Wednesday through March 25 can turn in their receipts at the Welcome Center by noon on March 26 to enter a drawing for a $200 Visa gift card, according to McKibben. The drawing will be held prior to the Movie in the Park. Entrants do not need to be present to win. Receipts should have the entrant’s name and phone number written on them.
Easter Egg hunts start at 6 p.m. March 26 with giveaways and photos with the Easter Bunny. The first hunt is for ages 4 and younger. The second hunt, at 6:30 p.m., is for ages 5-8; and the hunt at 7 p.m. is for the 9-11 age range. The gift card drawing will be held at 7:30 p.m., and the movie “Hop” begins at 8 p.m. in Friendship Park.
For more information, visit the Downtown Social Circle Facebook page or call the Welcome Center at 770-464-1866.
