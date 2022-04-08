Little girls in rainbow bright tutus with single horn headbands or princess crowns, and a few chivalrous brothers holding knightly swords and shields, converged on downtown Monroe Friday to celebrate National Unicorn Day.
Seven-year old Isabella Kimelman and her family dressed in unicorn gear for the occasion. Isabella said unicorns are special because “they have magic.”
“It’s all about the sparkle,” her dad, Adam Kimelman, said.
“We come to Monroe anytime there’s something going on,” said Ryann Brose of Conyers. Brose and her daughter, Rowen, 6, were also dressed in costume.
“They can fly,” Rowen said of unicorns. “I like anything with wings. I wish I could fly.”
Monroe’s downtown businesses band together each year for the family friendly observance. Balloons were displayed outside participating stores.
The Story Shop hosted story times with author Diana Murray and illustrator Luke Flowers. The pair wrote and illustrated the books Unicorn Day and Unicorn Night.
Addison’s Wonderland offered photo opportunities and a unicorn craft and American Trilogy gave away unicorn goodie bags.
Atlanta's Skin Rejuvenation Center offered a unicorn body scrub and eye cozies.
The Armory Bookstore gave out free unicorn bookmarks and Bellamie Boutique had a coloring activity.
Blue Rooster and Posh Cakery baked unicorn cupcakes. Blue Rooster also sold unicorn feed.
Magnolia's Salon sold unicorn tattoos and hair tinsel.
Pot Luck Café gave out unicorn colored pinwheels.
Rinse offered a unicorn scratch-off to the first 20 customers that day for a chance to win a unicorn fry bundle.
Scoops offered free edible unicorn horns with a purchase of an ice cream, and Your Pie offered horns with the purchase of a gelato.
Numerous downtown Monroe restaurants, like Silver Queen, offered discounted children’s meals on Friday.
At Monroe Walton Center for the Arts children could engage in a unicorn egg hunt or paint a unicorn. Kids were also allowed to create colorful unicorn “snot” from craft slime.
Monroe Downtown promotes National Unicorn Day and other upcoming events like a Pop Up Farmers Market and Food Truck Friday.
Visit monroedowntown.com for more information.
