Local libraries remain closed to the outside world, but the librarians are doing their best to bring the library to patrons through a new limited curbside service plan.
All libraries in Walton County, part of the Azalea Regional Library System, remain closed to inside service, but now patrons can pick up previously requested items from the libraries in Monroe, Loganville, Social Circle and Walnut Grove.
Patrons with reserved books will be contacted by the library to set up an appointment to pick up no more than five books at once. Patrons will then park in the library parking lot at the appointed time and open a trunk or back door to allow a librarian to place the books within the car while the patron remains inside the vehicle to maintain social distancing.
No deliveries or donations will be accepted. All returns will continue to be left in the library’s after-hours return box, which is also not accepting donated books at this time.
While the library is focusing on delivering holds made prior to library closing to start with, further library holds can be made via the statewide library system at gapines.org.
Curbside hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 3-7 p.m. on Thursday. Patrons will be only be served by appointment only, which must be made in advance.
The libraries aren’t just starting to return to partial service for book delivery, though.
Libraries in the county will be participating in the system-wide digital version of the traditional summer reading program.
The new Beanstack Summer Challenge will use an online application to allow families to register an account to track minutes read, with a systemwide goal of 1 million minutes across the region. The program began this week and new program videos will be posted on Facebook at 10 a.m each Tuesday.
For more information or to download the app visit azalealibraries.org.
