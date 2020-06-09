Jerry NeSmith Jerry NeSmith of Bogart, Ga., served on the Athens-Clarke County Board of Commissioners from 2013 until his death in 2020.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — Memorial services have been set for an Athens-Clarke County commissioner who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Jerry Blake NeSmith of Athens represented District 6 from 2013 until his death Saturday night at a home in Bogart. Police said it was accidental.

He was a native of Alabama who had a long career in the information technology industry, working in Atlanta and Europe before coming to Athens to work at the University of Georgia, where he retired.

NeSmith was a founding member and elder at Oconee Presbyterian Church, a founding director and treasurer of the Athens Farmers Market and a board member of Advantage Behavioral Health Systems.

A small family memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Oconee Presbyterian Church in Watkinsville, with livestreaming on the church’s YouTube channel.

A public memorial will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Park, 705 Sunset Drive, Athens. Guests are asked to follow social distancing rules and wear masks.

Donations are suggested to Friends of Advantage, at friendsofadvantage.org or Friends of Advantage, Attention Tammy Dalton, 250 Bray St., Athens, GA 30601.

Lord and Stephens, West, in Watkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.