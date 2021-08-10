We’re not out of the COVID woods yet, thanks to the rapidly spreading Delta variant.
At present, roughly 50% of American adults and adolescents are fully vaccinated, according to news reports. In Georgia, only 39% of those eligible to get the vaccine are fully vaccinated and about 32% of those eligible in Walton County are fully vaccinated. There is not yet a vaccine available for children younger than 12 years old.
Health experts are urging people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to mask up again when indoors. Although breakthrough infections are still considered uncommon among vaccinated people, they do happen. Less than 5,000 fully vaccinated Georgians tested positive for Covid from Jan. 19-July 27.
A local Walton County couple that recently experienced breakthrough COVID infections said getting the vaccine protected them from the worst possible outcome.
Monroe Vice Mayor Larry Bradley and his wife, Carol, were fully vaccinated in February.
“We got vaccinated as soon as we could; we didn’t want to catch it,” Larry Bradley said. The councilman said getting vaccinated should be a personal decision, but he does hope more people will choose to get the vaccine.
Since the Bradleys are Piedmont Health System patients, they were inoculated at the Watkinsville clinic location. The pair, both of whom are busy retirees, said they took precautions and curtailed their activities early on in the pandemic.
Therefore they were surprised when they tested positive for Covid this summer. Larry Bradley was asymptomatic and quarantined for 10 days. He said isolating was not an issue as he was home caring for his wife during that time. Bradley got tested after his wife had tested positive at the hospital.
Carol Bradley said she had attended two luncheons before feeling unwell. She was worried about infecting other people but as far as she knows only one of her acquaintances exhibited symptoms of a cold. Her husband pointed out there is no way to know when or where the woman could have been infected.
Carol Bradley went to the emergency room after suffering a slew of flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, body aches and extreme fatigue. The former educator even received antibodies. She said her taste was off and she couldn’t eat. However, she never experienced respiratory distress like many Covid patients. Bradley said she still tires easily.
“I’m ready for this to be over with,” she said. “We’ve missed out on a lot we normally are involved with.”
The Bradleys said they do not know if they had the Delta strain of Covid.
“The Delta variant spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another, compared with earlier strains,” said Sarah Peck, Clarke County Health Department clinic manager. “The highest spread of cases and most severe outcomes are happening in places with low vaccination rates, and virtually all hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among the unvaccinated.”
Peck said getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent the spread of Covid, including the Delta variant, and will help prevent new variants from emerging.
“COVID vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. are safe and effective against COVID-19 and the variants that are circulating,” she said. “Vaccination is the best defense at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death.”
“As has been the case throughout the pandemic and as indicated by publicly available government data, our COVID-19 hospitalization trend has followed the state’s, with caseloads varying across our hospitals based on the level of community spread in those local communities and their surrounding areas,” said Walton Piedmont Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Teach.
As of Aug. 9, the hospital region in Georgia that includes Walton County reported 490 beds in use out of 618 total hospital beds, or 79.29% capacity. Of the beds in use, 61 are in ICU. Statewide, 2,503 ICU beds from a total of 12,551 were in use as of Aug. 9. This data can be found on the Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub website.
The state reached a total of 18,829 deaths out of a total of 953,870 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to public health. Of these totals, 4,195 were new cases, and 33 were recent deaths.
Walton County recorded 242 new virus cases in the two weeks prior to Aug. 6. The county has had a total of 8,529 confirmed cases of Covid and 242 total deaths as of last Friday. Walton has an approximate population of 95,814 people.
As of Monday, no daily deaths from Covid had been reported in Walton County, according to the Georgia Coronavirus Map and Case Count at nytimes.com.
Getting vaccinated is more convenient now than it was earlier this year. The Walton County Health Department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations daily, via walk-up service and appointments. Call 706-340-0996 or visit bit.ly/NEHDCOVIDVaccine.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found at vaccines.gov. Most area pharmacies offer vaccines as well, with little to no wait times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.