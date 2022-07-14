A two-vehicle accident resulted in the death of a Loganville woman Thursday morning.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 81 at Bullock Bridge Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.
The road was closed for a time while the Georgia State Patrol worked the scene.
Officials later reported that Shawnette Dews, 48 of Loganville, was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle was hit head on by a Dodge Ram, driven by 17-year-old Johnathan Carreon, of Loganville.
Charges are pending.
