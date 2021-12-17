BETWEEN — The Between Town Council voted Tuesday to reject all bids to build a new Town Hall building, because bids exceeded the amount of funds allocated for the project.
Mayor Robert Post recommended possibly renovating the current building and suggested council speak to residential contractors about the project. The council will review a new bid proposal after Jan. 1, 2022.
The Town Council also adopted its fiscal year 2022 budget.
Post received an annexation and rezoning request from Rosewood Development for property they are developing on U.S. 78 West. A portion of the property is currently in the town limits. They are requesting annexation into Between for the remaining property and rezoning the property from B2 to PBD. The Town Council will consider the request at the Jan. 11 council meeting.
Town councilmembers were informed that pads for the pickleball courts near the Splash Park have been poured.
Town council members were informed the Northeast Georgia Municipalities Comprehensive Plan would be discussed in a Zoom meeting with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission on Jan. 5. Participants will discuss public infrastructure and services.
Post presented Jeanne Sullivan with a plaque recognizing her years of service and commitment to the town of Between during the Dec. 14 regular meeting.
Finally, the new year will see some changes to Between’s Town Council. Candidates who won the municipal election in November will be sworn into office at the next regular meeting on Jan. 11, 2022. These elected officials include Mayor Post and council members Mary Ann Rivers, Brian Rubin and William Boswell.
— From staff reports
