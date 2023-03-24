The Social Circle Board of Education is clarifying its plans for the new elementary school campus projected to open in 2025.
Although the basic prospectus for the project has been in place for some time, school officials said the plan has seen some shifts in focus over the past months, particularly since the change in leadership after former Superintendent Robbie Hooker departed and current Superintendent Carrie Booher stepped into the position.
The biggest shift is with the middle school population, which had previously been reported would move into the former elementary school once the new campus is complete.
That is currently not in the plan for the school system, though there will be some shifts in the middle school population.
Currently, Social Circle Primary School serves pre-kindergarten through second grade, while Social Circle Elementary School serves third through fifth grades.
The new SCES campus, however, once open, will be large enough to house both schools’ populations and more: the new school will serve K-6, as the sixth graders will move to the new SCES as well.
However, seventh and eighth graders will remain on the campus Social Circle Middle School currently shares with Social Circle High School. There are no longer any plans to move the remaining middle schoolers into the empty elementary school campus.
In fact, school officials admitted they have yet to determine what use the empty buildings where the primary and elementary schools currently sit will be put to when the time comes. That is still under discussion.
The board and system officials have some time to discuss it, too, as the new elementary school is merely projected to be ready for the 2025-26 school year. Having not yet broken ground on the project, the timeline remains in flux, though system officials hope to move forward as quickly as possible.
As the biggest construction project in the Social Circle City Schools district in several years, officials said they want to ensure they get it right to produce the best school they can for future generations of SCCS students.
“Once the land and site are finished, we will be so excited to share that with our families and the entire community,” Booher said.
