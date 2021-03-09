During a marathon work session last Thursday, the Social Circle City Council discussed issues with its possession of marijuana ordinance and a code regulation regarding property maintenance that conflicts with a city ordinance on yard trimmings disposal.
Social Circle police Chief Will Brinkley told council members the city’s possession of marijuana ordinance would need to be revised, and that police officers were currently going by the state code provision when charging individuals for violating this law.
In a memo to City Manager Adele Schirmer, Brinkley said he spoke to a prosecutor from the solicitor’s office and was told past court cases using the current ordinance resulted in most of the cases being dismissed. The chief said the prosecutor suggested the city have its attorney draft an amendment and send it to the council for approval.
Paul Rosenthal, Monroe’s city attorney, spoke to Social Circle council members as an expert on possession of marijuana ordinances. Rosenthal said the City of Monroe’s current marijuana possession ordinance is similar to Social Circle’s, and that the Monroe City Council is in the process of amending its ordinance by “cleaning up” language in the ordinance. He said Social Circle’s current ordinance does not “prohibit or proscribe conduct” and therefore needs a re-write. Rosenthal said he could consult with Social Circle’s city attorneys so they can draft a proposed amendment to the ordinance. He also suggested city officials discuss the matter at length with Brinkley.
Rosenthal said that most violators of this ordinance were fined an average of $750 as long as there were no aggravating circumstances. He said the City of Monroe has just formed a decriminalization of marijuana committee to study the issue. Rosenthal clarified that this committee would analyze fines and other penalties regarding marijuana possession, and does not mean Monroe is considering legalizing marijuana. Rather, Monroe city officials are contemplating a tiered system of fines for individuals who violate the marijuana possession law, he said. A first offense would carry a lower fine than a third offense, he explained.
“Fifteen states plus the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana,” Rosenthal said. He added that the state of Virginia could soon vote to legalize marijuana. The attorney emphasized that marijuana possession is still a state crime in Georgia.
“Having these ordinances provides you a lot more local control,” Rosenthal said.
City Council Member Tyson Jackson said he was concerned about youth who “make a mistake,” by being charged with possessing marijuana and then have the violation follow them into adulthood. It could hamper their employment prospects or cause a greater financial burden on low-income individuals who are unable to pay fines and additional fees or are placed on probation, Jackson said. Rosenthal said most judges would take a person’s economic status into account, and in some circumstances violators could be sentenced to community service instead of probation.
Social Circle Fire Chief Ken Zaydel addressed the council about possibly repealing a section of an ordinance dealing with yard trimmings disposal regulations. This ordinance conflicts with the property maintenance code the city adopted last year, Zaydel said.
In a memo to council, Zaydel said the conflict of language between the initial ordinance and more recent code was discovered during a code enforcement case. He said city staff recommends council approve deletion of the ordinance, and the city adheres to the weeds and rubbish sections as defined in the International Property Maintenance Code for maintenance of exterior property going forward.
Social Circle city department heads updated council members updates on their respective departments activities and goals, and made various requests for funding, equipment, building repairs and personnel.
Supervisors reported that some departments, such as those under Public Works, are facing challenges with retaining employees. These workers were often hired for entry level jobs with the city and then left for higher wages elsewhere once they were trained and certified, they said.
Council members also discussed possibly relocating the downtown well, which was damaged and scheduled for removal last Friday. The City Council agreed the well should be repaired and reinstalled in the same location.
