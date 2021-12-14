Walton County Board of Commissioners Chairman David Thompson revealed a few surprises when he delivered the annual State of the County update to Chamber of Commerce members Thursday.
Thompson told community leaders and business people that he plans to hold an “old fashioned” auction on the courthouse steps and sell two buildings the county currently owns in downtown Monroe.
“We’re going to put those back into private hands to help Monroe and to put them back on the tax books,” Thompson said.
One of the buildings to be sold will soon be vacated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The other building, the former National Bank of Walton County building, currently houses the Walton County Extension service. The county is building a new home for the extension service at Criswell Park.
The old VFW building downtown will be made into a medical clinic and pharmacy for county employees and their dependents, he said.
“We’re going to approach $10 million this year paying for county employees health,” the chairman said. He believes the county can save $800,000 to $1.6 million on health costs with a clinic.
Thompson said the brick building titled Courthouse Annex 1 in downtown Monroe is being renovated. It used to house EMS and environmental health and contains the fiber optics hub for the county, confirmed Facilities Management director Hank Shirley. Thompson said it would cost millions to move the fiber optics operation. So instead of tearing that building down, the county plans to move public defenders into the building once it is remodeled. Walton’s public defenders currently work out of the old county jail building. The chairman said the county intends to transform the old jail into a Walton County museum and coordinate with the Monroe Museum.
Thompson added that the building the Walton County Development Authority occupies would also be remodeled for $500,000. He maintains this can be done at a far lower cost then if the building were to be torn down and rebuilt without regard to providing adequate parking.
He touched on progress made regarding balancing the county’s books and completing internal audits for most county departments.
Thompson said improving infrastructure is another goal the county is pursuing.
“The Walton County Water & Sewer Authority will be upgrading water lines, GIS mapping and the Campton Area water tower, thanks to $9.1 million in federal relief funds,” Thompson stated in the county’s 2021 annual report.
Thompson said he is continuing to pursue funding for Hard Labor Creek Reservoir infrastructure. The county now gets it water from Newton County, but a county reservoir could supply water to a growing Walton County for decades, he said.
Thompson also reiterated the necessity of building a new jail.
“It’s a very dangerous situation,” he said, citing overcrowding that forces some inmates to sleep on cots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.