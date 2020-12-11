Charlie Peeler, the U.S. attorney who serves Walton County, said he will resign.
He announced his decision Wednesday morning and was to leave office at midnight Friday.
“Serving as the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia has been the most rewarding experience of my professional career,” Peeler said in a statement.
“I thank the president for the trust he placed in me, and I thank Attorney General (William) Barr and former Attorney General (Jeff) Sessions for their leadership and support.”
U.S. attorneys are appointed by the White House. President Donald Trump chose Peeler, then an attorney practicing in Albany, in July 2017.
Peeler plans to return to private practice, moving to Atlanta.
“Working together, we cracked down on gang violence and made incredible progress in our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “On behalf of all Georgians, Marty and I are grateful for Charlie’s steadfast commitment to the Peach State, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”
During his tenure as the top prosecutor in the Macon-based Middle District, Peeler worked to combat violent crimes in the 70-county region and created a Complex Fraud Unit.
The U.S. attorney’s office grew to its highest number of assistant U.S. attorneys and prosecuted more criminal defendants than in any other three-year period in the history of the office.
The office also began reentry forums, pairing recently released inmates with nonprofits to help them find jobs, housing and education.
During Peeler’s time as the U.S. attorney, his office oversaw the prosecution of local gang members in Monroe. Twenty-five Monroe residents were charged in eight indictments returned by a federal grand jury in Macon in August 2017 in what was called the largest local law enforcement effort in the county’s history.
The federal government prosecuted Monroe attorney George R. “Randy” Jeffery, a special appointed state attorney general who pleaded guilty in 2019 to attempting to entice a child online.
Operation Benchwarmer in early 2020 brought more than 300 federal, state and local law enforcement agents together to target gang activity in northeast Georgia. Nearly $956,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized, along with 43 guns and $84,000 in cash.
Nearly 70 people were arrested this spring in Operation Wu Block, a two-year federal and state investigation into drug trafficking in north Georgia.
Peeler is a University of Georgia and UGA School of Law graduate.
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate the district’s next U.S. attorney for confirmation by the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.