Betty Buckles was a staple of downtown Monroe for decades.
She helped her husband, Gene, operate Buckles Hardware Store from its beginning in 1972 and helped build it into one of the most respected businesses in Monroe.
She was a constant presence at the hardware store, which always stayed true to its core value of doing what was right for customers. In return, customers remained loyal, long after the local Mom and Pop businesses of this nature had begun to close. Numerous former customers posted comments about her passing on The Walton Tribune’s Facebook page with many noting how dedicated she was to God, family and the family business.
Funeral services for Buckles will be Monday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Monroe. Visitation is July 31 from 6-9 p.m at Meadows Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Westlawn Cemetery.
Buckles was born in January of 1930 in Zebulon. Her father, Albert, would pass away when she was just 4 years old, but her mother Bessie, strong willed as ever, went on to raise Betty and her brother, Roland, by herself, working two jobs and sewing at night for extra income.
Family members say Betty Buckles was determined to graduate high school and further her education in business making all her mothers efforts worth it. She enjoyed being on the varsity tennis team and was exceptional at basketball. Her high school coach would refer to her as “little, but fast and fierce.”
She went on to graduate college with an associates degree in business from Griffin Business School in 1950. While in college, all the local teens would gather to eat at a diner called Sams Café.
One day as she was walking to class, an extremely rude, but handsome fellow came rushing out of Sams Café and plowed into her, knocking her and all the books she carried to the ground.
He rushed off, never apologizing. Three days later as she sat in Sams enjoying a milkshake with friends, that same handsome fellow approached her, asking for a date.
Family members recall her saying she scrunched her nose and turned away while replying a very harsh “No!” but Gene Buckles wasn’t giving up. He was so persistent for weeks to come that she gave in and said, “Yes.”
That started a lasting relationship which would also include being partners in business.
They married and Gene ran the local Buckles Hardware in Griffin with his brother while Betty gave birth to their son Craig and worked for Atlanta Light and Gas company for the next 17 years. Gene and Betty would move to Monroe in 1972 and became the owners of their own Buckles Hardware Company.
Gene died suddenly in 2000 and the family questioned what might become of the business, but without hesitation, Betty with the help of her son, kept the well-oiled machine rolling right along.
The love for her employees and customers was inspiring to be around, lasting an astounding 43 years. She went on to win many accolades throughout her career.
She served as treasurer of the Downtown Development Authority and was a long running member of the Merchants Association.
Her proudest title being, “The Mother of Monroe.” Family and friends said anyone who had the privilege of knowing her knew she took this job title seriously.
Betty always enjoyed her time with friends and many travels with the ladies of the First Baptist Church of Monroe.
On one of those trips, totally unsupervised, the ladies somehow ended up on a Harley Davidson, one of Betty’s best kept secrets.
Her love for the church and the Lord helped her teach for many years and bring so many people to walk with Christ.
She will make her last ride through Downtown Monroe on Monday. Family members invite everyone to stand on Broad street between 1:40 and 2 p.m. as the processional makes its way to West Lawn and Betty gets to say goodbye to the Hardware Store and all her beloved people one last time on Broad Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.