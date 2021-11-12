Marking its 75th founding anniversary, American Legion Post 233 in Loganville honored veterans Thursday morning with a Veterans Day ceremony as it has for over 10 years.
The post began with 42 charter members, and now has around 700 active members.
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez, a Navy veteran, welcomed members and guests who filled the post to capacity. Monroe businessman Marc McMain, a Republican candidate for the 10th District seat in Congress for 2022, also attended the post’s ceremony.
Martinez recognized Gold Star mother Sheila Mitchell-Murphy. Murphy’s son, U.S. Army Spc. Etienne Murphy, 22, of Loganville, was killed in a vehicle rollover crash four years ago in Syria. It was the infantryman’s first deployment. Murphy was assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield.
He was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
The fallen soldier’s mother received hugs from Legion members and could be seen weeping intermittently throughout the post’s Veterans Day event.
Martinez also mentioned the service of late Sen. Max Cleland, who died on Nov. 9, at the age of 79. Clelland was a Vietnam War veteran who lost three limbs to a grenade blast. Despite his seen, and unseen, injuries Clelland led a life of public service.
“It’s important to realize each and every day what our men and women in the military continue to do,” Martinez said.
Roger Wise Jr. was Post 233’s featured speaker Thursday. Wise served as a medical specialist with the U.S. Army and was inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame in 2019.
He urged residents to thank veterans for their service to country, and to thank first responders for their service to community. Wise said youth that participate in ROTC programs should be applauded for what could be their future service.
The speaker spoke about World War II veterans he befriended, like one former North Carolina farm boy who stormed the beach at Normandy. Many years later the once underage service member returned to Normandy as an elderly veteran, to see if he could “find that pure youth” once again. His wife found a red pebble on the beach, symbolizing the blood shed there in battle, according to Wise.
Stan Mauldin, a Legion member and co-founder of the Ride for America motorcycle event held each Memorial Day, officiated the wreath laying ceremony.
Mauldin asked the family of deceased post member Johnnie Windham to stand at the front. One of Windham’s grandchildren held the late legionnaire’s infant great-grandson while another held his portrait. Windham died recently after a battle with cancer. His cross stands among a long row of white crosses in front of the post building on the Atlanta Highway.
The post’s color guard, Ralph Mullens, Bill Dolan and Jerry Mahaffey repeated their official duties at a second Veterans Day ceremony at The Retreat at Loganville Thursday afternoon.
Martinez participated in the Retreat’s Veterans Day program. The mayor greeted elderly residents at The Retreat, many of whom were veterans or spouses of veterans. He and Mike Collins, a Jackson trucking company executive who is running for the 10 District seat in Congress, pinned several residents with flag pins.
Jane Tucker, a card-carrying Rosie the Riveter, attended the ceremony.
“You all, the veterans, are the real heroes,” Tucker said.
At age 16, Tucker went to work as a welder for the Southeastern Shipbuilding Corporation in Savannah. The company built Liberty cargo freight ships for the war effort from 1942 to 1945.
Tucker, when complimented on her matching red with white polka-dotted mask and bandana, said she and the other women workers didn’t wear anything so pretty at the shipyard. They just had to wear their hair up per safety regulations.
Tucker said World War II was the first time American women entered the workforce en masse.
Among Retreat veterans was U.S. Air Force veteran Martha Parker. Parker told The Walton Tribune she joined the military in 1953. Parker served as a flight attendant in the Military Air Transport Service. She said she was assigned to the Atlantic Division that served Europe and North Africa.
