An estimated 88 people attended an informal presentation on proposed traffic calming projects at Monroe City Hall Tuesday evening.
City officials are considering installing traffic calming measures like speed tables and median islands on Barrett and McDaniel streets; North Midland, South Madison and West Highland avenues and on Pinecrest Drive.
The city’s speed data for proposed traffic calming locations show a posted speed limit of 30 mph on Barrett and South Madison, but the 85th percentile speed averages 40 mph. McDaniel’s speed limit is 35 mph, but 85% of motorists drive 10 mph faster than the limit.
On Pinecrest and West Highland most drivers are going at least 9 miles over the posted speed limits of 30 and 25 mph respectively.
In contrast, North Midland data shows drivers in the 85th percentile are driving on average 3 mph slower than the 30 mph limit. However, Monroe Sign and Markings Technician Steve Lavender with the city’s Streets and Transportation Department clarified these figures are averages calculated from sample statistics taken at a particular date and time. Many drivers are still going 5-15 mph over the limit on North Midland, he said.
Traffic engineers from Keck & Wood consulting company based in Duluth, along with elected officials and city staff answered the public’s questions about potential locations for future traffic calming devices.
Citizens who attended were asked to fill out a comment card. Monroe residents who were unable to attend the meeting can email their comments on proposed traffic calming measures by April 27 to PublicComment@MonroeGa.gov.
“We want to do what’s best for the city but we also want to hear what the citizens want,” Monroe Mayor John Howard said.
Last year, Monroe installed nine 15-foot concrete-and-brick medians designed to slow traffic along East Church Street. City officials maintain the medians have slowed vehicular traffic and substantially decreased heavy truck traffic on East Church.
Several residents have commented on social media that large trucks are still seen navigating the residential street.
Propes responded signage is posted on Unisia and South Hammond drives and on South Broad Street to notify truckers about the devices. He said the city has also worked with Google Maps and area distribution centers to tell truck drivers to avoid East Church Street.
Bold Springs is the now the truck route of choice over Hwy 11. Who made that decision ?
