The streets of Downtown Monroe busied for the seasonal Farmer’s Market last Saturday.
Rows of tents lined Court Street with produce, artistry and live music.
Updated: July 19, 2022 @ 7:08 pm
Each vendor offered something specially created by them. Two businesses in particular haven’t stopped perfecting their products over their many years spent in weekend markets.
Tina Parrish, with Tasteful Creations by Tina, started her menu a decade ago with the usual flour-based baked goods. However, she has since evolved her recipes to match her own evolving tastes.
“I became gluten free and started putting it on my own table. Then, I found that there was a need for it, so I transitioned my specialty into anything gluten free,” Parrish explained.
“I also do vegan options, and I am moving into bringing on some Keto items as well,” she added-on.
Other homemade goods, such as pottery, have been reoccurring items at the Saturday market as well. Mandy Murphy, local ceramic artist, lines her stand with colorful, handmade products each week.
“I’ve been doing this for about 20 years,” Murphy said. “One of my customers told me about these little pots that are perfect to put in bathroom or kitchen windows. They have a couple of tiny areas where you can stick a wildflower or weed and enjoy it without having to have a whole bouquet.”
Along those same lines of picking things up here-and-there, local music group “The Herd” made a spontaneous appearance.
“Our instructions are always to meet up and bring a fiddle, or some kind of stringed instrument. We bring something to play and play some bluegrass, folk songs and some Rolling Stones,” Bruce Watts, Herd member, explained.
“We all dogpile on whatever gig has pleasant weather—like the market today—then go around the circle and pick songs,” Watts said.
With dozens of personalized experiences just like these to be had at the weekly market, it's a perfect local event to take part and support in, participants said.
