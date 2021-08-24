The city of Monroe will have three contested races in the Nov. 2 municipal election. When qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday, another candidate had thrown his hat into the ring.
Charles Boyce IV will run against incumbent Ross Bradley for the District 3 City Council seat in Monroe. Bradley was first elected to the council in 2017.
Monroe’s other contested races are for mayor and the District 8 City Council seat.
Challenger Emilio Kelly will run against Mayor John Howard. Kelly is in charge of marketing for Mookie Moo’s Philadelphia Water Ice in Monroe.
Howard was elected mayor in 2017.
Former Monroe fire Chief Bill Owens announced he is running against incumbent Councilman David Dickinson for District 8. Dickinson, a former mayor and local attorney, was elected to the council in 2017.
District 6 Councilman Tyler Gregory is running unopposed for a full four-year term. Gregory won a special election to serve a remaining term for the District 6 seat after longtime Councilman Wayne Adcock died.
Qualifying also ended Friday afternoon for the Town of Between.
Mayor Robert Post of Between is running unopposed and will serve a full term. Post won the Town of Between’s special election held in June 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Marla McGuffey.
Candidate Jonathan Page qualified late on Friday, and will join two other town council candidates, Brian Rubin and William “Bill” Boswell, in vying for a 4-year term on council.
Incumbent councilwoman Mary Ann Rivers is running unopposed for a 2-year term to fill the unexpired term of the late Barry Turner, who died in July.
The election in Between will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Praise Center, 1857 Highway 78.
In Walnut Grove, two incumbent councilwomen qualified last week for the municipal election and are running unopposed: Mary Hall, who serves as mayor pro-tempore, and Linda Pilgrim.
The Town of Walnut Grove operates under the council-mayor form of government. The council is non-partisan and its four council members serve four-year staggered terms.
Walnut Grove Mayor Mark Moore is the city’s chief elected official. He cannot make or second a motion and only votes to break a tie, according to the town’s website.
The Walnut Grove City Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the Park Street Municipal building.
Early voting in Georgia will begin Oct. 12 and end Oct. 29.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 2 General Election and Nov. 30 Runoff Election is Oct. 4.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 770-267-1337 or email elections@co.walton.ga.us or visit the Secretary of State website at sos.ga.gov.
