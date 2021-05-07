Local child abuse advocates are hopeful Congress will soon approve legislation to extend funding for the Crime Victims Fund, so children’s advocacy centers like A Child’s Voice in Social Circle can continue operating.
“It’s close to half our budget,” said Lauren Gregory, grants coordinator with A Child’s Voice.
The House of Representatives recently passed House Resolution 1652 or the VOCA Fix bill, and the proposed legislation has now gone over to the Senate, Gregory confirmed.
Gregory said she and other staffers at A Child’s Voice are “fairly confident” it will pass.
A Child’s Voice serves children that may have experienced abuse or neglect, including emotional, physical and sexual. The local CAC supports children and their families in Newton and Walton counties.
Gregory made numerous presentations to Walton’s city and county governments in April, which is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
She shared some disturbing facts about child abuse with elected officials and residents during these presentations. Gregory told officials that child abuse happens to rich and poor, every race and cultural or religious background.
“People have a hard time believing it happens to people like them,” she said.
Less than 10% of sexual abuse allegations are fabricated, Gregory said. She added that 90% of children who are abused “know and trust” the abuser.
A Child’s Voice was incorporated in 2006 and began operating in 2009. Nancy Burgess, the center’s executive director, founded A Child’s Voice, Gregory said. The local advocacy center is housed in two suites at Brookstone Place in Social Circle.
The nonprofit coordinates with multiple agencies that are involved in investigating alleged abuse to include law enforcement, the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services, mental health counselors and prosecutors.
Gregory explained trained specialists at the CAC conduct forensic interviews in child friendly interview rooms.
Program Director Lindsey Jones is trained as a forensic interviewer.
Jones said she tries to make children feel safe and asks “non-leading” questions so they will open up during the interview process.
“We really want to hear from the child, from beginning to end,” she said. She and other trained interviewers try to glean as much information as possible for law enforcement, Jones said.
Cameras and audio equipment are discreetly mounted in interview rooms so that investigators can virtually observe interviews from another office space. This also allows victim testimony to be documented for use in court, according to Gregory and Jones.
These interviews can be stopped whenever kids need a break, they said. The forensic interviews also help children and teens avoid further trauma by not having to repeat their experiences several times over.
The center’s medical exam room, like the nonprofit’s lobby and interview rooms, is decorated to help children feel at ease. The center’s nurse practitioner is certified to conduct forensic medical examinations if necessary, according to Gregory and Jones.
The CAC also provides families resources for counseling and other services. Gregory said sometimes the abuser is the family’s breadwinner, and therefore families may face financial strain in addition to collective trauma from the abuse.
“Families never pay for services,” Gregory said.
A Child’s Voice is accredited through the National Children’s Alliance and the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Georgia.
For more information, visit www.achildsvoicecac.org or call 770-464-0082.
To make a child abuse report in Georgia, call 1-855-GA-CHILD. If you believe a child is in immediate danger call 911.
