MONROE, Ga. — Piedmont Healthcare’s community benefit program, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities the organization serves, has made more than $500,000 in community benefit awards.
Those grants were spread out among 44 nonprofit organizations that serve the local communities where Piedmont’s 11 hospitals are located. Piedmont serves communities in which 70% of the state’s population resides. These grants work to address two key areas identified in Piedmont’s 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, as identified by the IRS: increasing access to care and addressing the opioid epidemic. Piedmont’s largest grants equaled $25,000.
“Our continued goal is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and our community benefit grant program is providing grants to more organizations this year and granting more funds overall,” Thomas Worthy, vice president of government and external affairs at Piedmont Healthcare, said.
Among the organizations to which Piedmont granted funds was Team Up Mentoring and Walton County Senior Citizens Council, both located in Monroe.
Team Up Mentoring’s mission is to connect the key elements of a child’s life in order to foster growth and success through building long-term relationships with children, collaborating with stakeholders, and providing resources and skills for the entire family.
Funding will assist with paying a case manager who will provide services for youth who have experienced trauma, as well as, their families. This includes connectivity to medical, dental, and psychological services as well as fitness and nutrition programming.
The Walton County Senior Citizens Council is a private, nonprofit organization serving all aspects of life for seniors above the age of 60 in the Walton County area.
This funding will assist the council in providing its members with non-emergent transportation services.
“Piedmont Walton is not only committed to providing high-quality, patient-centered care to the patients who visit us, but to also work to improve the health of the residents in our communities we serve,” Piedmont Walton CEO Larry Ebert said.
The grant program, which extends financial support to community-based nonprofit organizations providing specific health-related services and programs for at-risk and underserved populations, focuses direct service, access to primary and specialty care, community-based health support services and social determinants of health.
In addition to the grants program, Piedmont also provides other services and programs to the community, including free lab services for its charitable clinic partners, cash and in-kind donations to nonprofit partners, financial assistance to low-income patients and robust educational programs for aspiring health professionals.
In fiscal year 2019 (ending June 30, 2019), Piedmont provided an estimated $314 million in community benefits to its communities.
For more information about Piedmont’s community benefit programs, including more detail on our grant program, visit piedmont.org/about-piedmont-healthcare/community-benefit/grants.