MONROE, Ga. — Meeting with department heads Friday, Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Little said Walton County residents should remain calm.
Even so, officials are writing the plan as they go.
“We’re basically in untested waters,” Little said.
The COVID-19 outbreak is unlike other tests of the county’s emergency plan, like a snowstorm or even hurricanes in recent years.
That includes refraining from wearing a mask unless it’s absolutely necessary.
Almost all county offices are expected to open as normal on Monday, although citizens can expect to see ramped up efforts to keep those buildings clean.
Little said a key effort of the county’s response will be unified communications. Check alerts through social media and the county website.
Court system to remain open
Chief Judge John M. Ott said the court system in Walton County will remain open next week.
However, people who received a summons to serve on a jury in Superior Court before Judge Samuel D. Ozburn will have the case continued and do not have to appear.
Ott said other business on the court calendar will remain as scheduled.
He also said citizens who have business at the courthouse that’s not pressing should consider waiting for the pandemic fears to ease before coming in to handle their business if possible.