Moore's Ford

Each year a re-enactment is held at the Moore’s Ford Bridge remembering the victims of a mass lynching in Walton County in the 1940s. The crime remains unsolved to this day. Cassie Jones photo| MAK Photography

In its first year on its new date, the Moore’s Ford reenactment commemorated another year of the unsolved lynching which has been Walton County’s darkest sin since it happened in 1946.

Dozens gathered at the First African Church in Monroe on Saturday for the traditional service memorializing the deaths of four black sharecroppers — Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and May Murray Dorsey — at the hands of a white mob in a tragedy often identified as “the last mass lynching in America.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.