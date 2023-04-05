In its first year on its new date, the Moore’s Ford reenactment commemorated another year of the unsolved lynching which has been Walton County’s darkest sin since it happened in 1946.
Dozens gathered at the First African Church in Monroe on Saturday for the traditional service memorializing the deaths of four black sharecroppers — Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and May Murray Dorsey — at the hands of a white mob in a tragedy often identified as “the last mass lynching in America.”
Saturday’s event also paid tribune to the death of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King.
For the first time since the reenactments began around the turn of the century, however, the event was held in April rather than July, when the actual lynching occurred.
The Moore’s Ford Movement elected to move the event from the scorching heat of July to the more moderate weather of early April to avoid the worst of the summer heat and to combine the event with the annual march to the bridge held every April to commemorate the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
Much was made of both historic tragedies, as speakers tied the events together, made easier by King’s long fascination with the Moore’s Ford tragedy and desire, never culminated, to visit the bridge and draw attention to the lynching.
The Movement plans to continue to hold the reenactment every April going forward as they continue to remind the community of Walton’s unforgotten, and never solved, crime.
