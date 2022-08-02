Following the release of the Georgia Milestones test scores, Walton County’s public schools are celebrating the success of local students, who met or exceeded state test scores in nearly all tested grade levels and subjects.
“We are proud to see our students continuing to make gains as we work towards reaching our pre-pandemic performance levels,” Walton County School District Superintendent Nathan Franklin said. “Despite the COVID-19 challenges, we believe our ability to remain open for in-person learning has positively impacted our students academically, socially and emotionally. I commend our students for their hard work and appreciate our dedicated staff who have remained committed to moving all students forward.”
Students take Georgia Milestones end-of-grade tests in grades three through eight, and Georgia Milestones end-of-course tests in identified high school classes. This year’s scores will set a new baseline for performance that will help schools determine where additional support is needed to continue addressing the impact of learning loss as a result of the pandemic.
Social Circle City Schools and the WCSD both celebrated this year’s test scores, which saw improvements in a multitude of areas.
Social Circle focused on internal improvement, showing an improvement of 22 percentage points in fourth grade English scores, 12 percentage points in seventh grade and 27 percentage points in high school American literature. All area outperformed both the region and state scores.
Gains in math were more modest, while a 15 percentage point increase in high school biology scores in Social Circle still fell short of state and region benchmarks.
The Walton system focused primarily on its performance against region and state scores, with proficiency rates above both benchmarks in English, math and science. The percentage of students reading above grade level was also above state and region levels in all grades. Only the social studies scores, recorded only in eighth grade, failed to exceed comparable benchmarks, though they did match the state score.
At the high school level, WCSD students met or exceeded state scores at the proficient level in all subjects, and exceeded region scores as well in all subjects except biology.
School officials said the scores not only show them where students are excelling, though, but where improvement is needed, such as a renewed focus on science.
“Teachers, administrators, and students in grades K-12 have all been working toward reestablishing a baseline of background knowledge across subject areas,” Aaron Robinson, assessment director for SCCS, said. “As a district, we’ve been aware of learning gaps in various subject areas. Still, it is wonderful to see an increase in the level of student engagement and performance this past year, and it looks like we are in a position to have more opportunities for growth in the coming year.”
Robbie Hooker, SCCS superintendent, said he was pleased with the overall numbers and hoped to see continued success down the line.
“I want to commend all our students and educators for their hard work and dedication reflected by these gains,” Hooker said. “It is ultimately all of our responsibility to see that our students have the opportunity to perform at the highest level. We will continue to provide the necessary support and resources to our students in all capacities of education in and out of the classroom in the tested and non-tested subject areas.”
