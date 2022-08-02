Following the release of the Georgia Milestones test scores, Walton County’s public schools are celebrating the success of local students, who met or exceeded state test scores in nearly all tested grade levels and subjects.

“We are proud to see our students continuing to make gains as we work towards reaching our pre-pandemic performance levels,” Walton County School District Superintendent Nathan Franklin said. “Despite the COVID-19 challenges, we believe our ability to remain open for in-person learning has positively impacted our students academically, socially and emotionally. I commend our students for their hard work and appreciate our dedicated staff who have remained committed to moving all students forward.”

