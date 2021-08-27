The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not yet identified the man found dead earlier this month at a home in Walton County.
“We are awaiting crime lab results in this case,” Nelly Miles, director of the GBI Office of Public and Governmental Affairs, told The Tribune on Friday.
The GBI said the landlord of a home on Jersey-Social Circle Road found the man dead at the home on Aug. 2. That’s in unincorporated Covington.
The landlord called in the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which in turn called in the GBI. At the time, the GBI said it wasn’t clear how long the man had been dead.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-267-6557 or the GBI in Athens at 706-552-2309.
