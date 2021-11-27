Monroe will look to the future while remembering the past when city officials break ground on the Downtown Green and bury a time capsule at 4 p.m. Monday.
The future park is located on land at the intersection of East Church Street and South Madison Avenue.
City officials have been envisioning a Downtown Green for at least three years. Once complete, the Green is expected to draw visitors and residents to downtown for concerts and other family-friendly events and recreational activities.
“One of my biggest goals as mayor was to get the parks rebuilt,” Mayor John Howard said. “And we have added two properties over the course of the last four years that will highlight the city of Monroe for decades to come. The groundbreaking for the Downtown Green will be the crown jewel.”
The project will be paid for with SPLOST funds, grant money, and $2.5 million from the city’s utility Municipal Competitive Trust reserve funds. The MCT funds will be placed into the general fund reserves for use as an advanced project capital reserve account.
“The reason for doing the parks is it builds community by bringing people together from all walks of life — different races, different faiths, different socioeconomic backgrounds,” Howard said.
This mingling of residents builds personal friendships and strengthens community, he said.
Howard added that the 123.7-acre land donation the city received in December 2020 from MFT Land Investments, an affiliate of Loganville-based Reliant Homes, is another boon. The donation includes 4,000 feet of river frontage along the Alcovy River, which can provide access to the river for kayak and canoe use.
“You just don’t find property on that scale that often anymore,” the mayor said.
The time capsule that will be buried on the Downtown Green site will be opened 100 years from now, in 2121, according to Main Street coordinator Leigh Ann Aldridge. The capsule will include a city proclamation; historical photos, many submitted by residents; documents; artifacts donated by the Monroe Museum; old and recent issues of The Walton Tribune; and brochures about downtown Monroe and the Walton County Chamber of Commerce, Aldridge said.
The public is invited to attend the event, along with city and county elected officials and staff, chamber representatives, the Monroe Downtown Development Authority, the Development Authority of Walton County and the Walton County Healthcare Foundation, she said.
The Monroe Area High School choral group will also perform.
A reception at the McDaniel-Tichenor House will follow the ground breaking at 5 p.m.
“That week of the Bicentennial is going to be really busy and a lot of fun,” Howard said.
