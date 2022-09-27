Last Thursday at the Town Green in Loganville, both the fire department and police force came together to create an interactive afternoon for their city and its residents.
“So, this is the third time that we’ve done this– it's Public Safety Day for the city,” explained Dick Lowry, Loganville’s Chief of Police.
“It gives the citizens time to come out and see their public servants– just to interact on a personal level with everyone,” said Captain Bradley Shuler of the fire department.
In forming this personal connection to the citizens, the safety providers set up a large area of activities, demonstrations, and performances.
Equipment was lined across tables where everyone could walk up and see what tools were used for what situations. Each setup was accompanied by several officials who could answer any questions and give brief presentations on each piece.
They were each also quick to offer toy firefighter hats and other themed souvenirs to the dozens of enthusiastic children who were drawn to the fun-factor of the event.
“Bay Creek Elementary School was good enough to let us send a flier home with all the kids,” said Chief Lowry.
“And, I think it worked,” he pointed out jokingly.
One of the many kids who were loving the high-energy feel of the day was Khylee Simpson.
“I came out here today because of my school. I got [a flier] in my Friday folder, and it seemed really fun,” said Simpson.
“I went over to the little water thing over there (the firefighter hose station), and I accidentally wet the officer. It was my favorite part,” she explained while giggling.
But, that was hardly the only thing catering to youth at Public Safety Day. Two beloved, fictional superheroes could also be spotted making rounds within the event.
“Right now, I am dressed as Captain America,” said Brock Cantrell, son of Lieutenant Cantrell.
Walking around in both a homemade suit and real, bulletproof shield, Cantrell stopped and spoke with everyone as his character.
“It was really good; I really enjoyed having their company,” he said. “I enjoyed being here and putting a smile on kids’ faces.”
