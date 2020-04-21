WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Troopers said a Jackson man was charged with driving under the influence after an all-terrain vehicle crash.
Brandon Kelsey, 30, was driving a Polaris ATV on Ashley Falls Court at about 9:25 p.m. Friday when he entered Emmett Still Road and tried to make a U-turn, lost control and overturned.
A passenger, 28-year-old Karly Davis of Loganville, was not injured.
Kelsey sustained a minor injury. Troopers said he was charged with DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, but the Walton County Jail had no records.