Social Circle City Schools is moving forward on its biggest construction project in years.
The system continues to gear up for its planned construction of a new elementary school campus and took a major step to seeing it happen earlier this month.
The new elementary school will combine the student populations of the current primary and elementary schools. The current elementary school campus will also become the new location for the middle school.
The Social Circle Board of Education approved a construction company to build the new school at its monthly board meeting earlier in the month, voting unanimously to choose Carroll Daniels Construction Company as its builder of choice.
Carroll Daniels has a great deal of experience in the county, having built numerous facilities within the Walton County School District.
Social Circle officials hope to have the new school open in 2025, but have yet to firm up a definitive timeline on the project.
In other board news, the board also approved a change to its out-of-district tuition rate for the next school year.
As a city school system, Social Circle accepts students from outside of the city as pupils in the system, allowing children from Newton and Walton counties alike to attend SCCS without living within the district lines.Despite the tendency for inflation in everything these days, the SCBOE actually chose to lower tuition this time, dropping the tuition costs by $29 annually. Students who wish to attend SCCS will spend $3,384 for an annual fee.
