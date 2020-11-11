MONROE — Tyler Gregory was sworn in Monday afternoon as a member of the Monroe City Council to finish the unexpired term of Wayne Adcock.
Gregory won the election last week, defeating Spencer Seay with 227 votes to Seay’s 110 votes in District 6, and was sworn in less than a full week later given the nature of the special election. He was to attend his first council meeting the very next day on Tuesday evening.
Judge Eugene Benton administered the oath to Gregory, first taking a moment to remember Adcock’s memory after he passed away suddenly earlier this year following a tenure on the board dating back to 1994.
“We miss Wayne a great deal,” Benton said. “But every day is a new adventure. I’m sure Wayne would be proud to see this day.”
After taking the oath alongside his wife, Lauren, Gregory took a moment to speak to the crowd of friends and supporters who turned out for his coronation.
“I really am honored to be here,” Gregory said.
“I swear to give back to this city just as you’ve all given to me. I don’t do anything halfway. I’m very excited to be here and to get to work on behalf of all of you for the city of Monroe.”
