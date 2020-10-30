MONROE, Ga. — Sen. Kelly Loeffler asked Walton County voters to keep her in Washington, fighting for conservative values.
“I’m not a politician,” she said. “I’m a conservative businesswoman, fighting for the American dream.”
Loeffler is traveling the state in the final days of her campaign before Tuesday’s special election to keep the seat to which Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her late last year.
The Atlanta Republican indeed wasn’t a politician before taking office in January, but since that time she’s staked out a niche as a fierce defender of President Donald Trump — red meat in a county where 76% of voters supported the GOP businessman when he ran four years ago.
“I had a calling to defend the American dream which is under attack like never before,” Loeffler said. “You see it every night on TV, and I see it every day I’m in Washington.”
Joining Loeffler was former Ambassador Nikki Haley, who before representing the U.S. at the United Nation as a Trump cabinet member was the governor of South Carolina.
Like Kemp, Haley faced the choice of picking a senator. In Kemp’s case, it was with the resignation of Johnny Isakson for health concerns. For Haley, it was when Jim DeMint gave up his seat in 2013 to become the president of the Heritage Foundation.
“When you’re faced with an appointment like that, you take it very seriously,” Haley said.
“Every politician, every elected official, everyone that you can imagine wanted the job, and so I put in the time to figure out who was best to serve South Carolina.
“My biggest, No. 1 thing was I wanted someone who wouldn’t disappoint us. I wanted someone that was conservative. I wanted someone that understood that you look out for our small-businesspeople because they’re the ones that are going to hire the South Carolinians.”
In the end, she selected U.S. Rep. Tim Scott.
“When your good governor was faced with the same decision, I knew he was going to go through the exact same approach I did,” Haley said. “Boy, what a great job your governor did appointing Kelly Loeffler.”
Although Loeffler is running in Tuesday’s general election as a Republican, she faces both in-party and other opposition. It’s a “jungle” format with 20 other candidates on the ballot.
Polls show the top Republican contender is Rep. Doug Collins, and Loeffler made sure to try and put some distance between herself and the competition Friday.
“I’m the only person in my race who has introduced pro-life legislation,” she said. “I will always stand up for the innocent unborn.”
Loeffler also touted her pro-firearm bona fides, saying, “There are Republicans in my race — Doug Collins — who have partnered with Stacey Abrams to weaken our Second Amendment rights here in Georgia, here in the statehouse.”
Although many in the crowd had made up their minds to support Loeffler, or already did in the three-week early voting period, there was at least one undecided voter.
Carolyn Thigpen said she had seen plenty of negative campaign ads and wanted to hear something more positive
She said the speeches by Haley and Loeffler — and a chance to meet them for a photo — helped, but added she still had questions.
“My frustration was between Collins and Loeffler,” she said. “I kept hearing each of them saying why not to vote for the other one.
“I wanted to come and hear her, and it was very good to hear both Kelly and Nikki speak, so I appreciate what I heard and I’m probably voting for Kelly.
“I just would really love to know more insight as to why Collins moved over to this race. Has he not done everything Kelly’s just told me she’s done? I love everything she’s saying, and so yes I appreciate that.”
