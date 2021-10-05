An annual survey conducted by SmartAsset, an online resource for financial advice, listed Loganville on its top 10 list of best cities to retire in Georgia.
SmartAsset compared communities across the state and ranked each according to tax burden, access to medical care and opportunity for recreation and social activity.
Loganville came in at No. 9. Other cities in the top 10 included Cumming at No. 1, followed by Fayetteville, Decatur, Austell, Stone Mountain, Lawrenceville, Snellville, Marietta and Suwanee.
The Walton Tribune recently asked five Loganville residents living independently in The Retreat at Loganville why they chose to retire in the city and what they like about their new home.
“I came all the way from a mile down the road,” said Sibyl Cannon, a retired church secretary.
Cannon moved to Loganville from Snellville in 2004 after her husband had suffered a stroke. They bought a home in town conducive to wheelchair use, she said. After her husband passed away, Cannon decided she didn’t want the large space or expense of keeping up a sizable single-family home.
“I needed people,” she said. “Most of those needs have been fulfilled.”
Cannon moved to the Cottages at The Retreat last year.
Jane Tucker, a bona fide “Rosie the Riveter,” had never heard of Loganville until several family members moved to the city. Tucker moved to The Villas within The Retreat 7 months ago from Rome, Ga.
During World War II, at the tender age of 16, Tucker helped build Liberty ships in Savannah. She later had a 53-year career as a dental hygienist.
Tucker no longer drives and so having shopping and dining nearby is convenient, she said. Her nieces have recently assisted Tucker by driving her where she needs to go. Tucker’s church, First United Methodist, also picks her up for services.
“My daughter found this place,” said retired truck driver and Vietnam veteran Merlin Stokes. Stokes moved to The Villas at The Retreat 7 months ago. Stokes still drives, but tries to avoid Loganville’s heaviest traffic by running his errands during early morning hours.
“I like to walk,” he said. “It’s a good walking area.”
“From where we came in Lawrenceville, this is rural,” Ryan Lenox said of Loganville. Lenox said he and his wife, and their 10-pound dog, moved to The Retreat 5 months ago. Prior to their time in Lawrenceville, the Lenox family lived in Duluth for 22 years and Norcross for 16 years.
Lenox, who retired from a career with an IT staffing and software company, said a former co-worker who lived in Loganville in the mid-1980s used to tell him there was nothing interesting about the small town. Lenox also recalled a television advertisement for a corvette dealership in Loganville that would lead with the question “Where’s Loganville?”
Lenox, and his fellow residents at The Retreat, said weather was another factor for choosing Loganville.
“We’re as far north as we ever want to be,” said the former Pennsylvanian.
Judy Davis, who grew up in Maine but lived in Fort Myers, Fla., for most of her adult life, said “too many hurricanes” prompted her to move to Loganville.
“I love the weather,” Davis said. The retired postal worker said she is ready to see the leaves change.
“Georgia has it all…mountains, beaches,” Cannon chimed in.
Davis said she began looking for a place to retire 3 years ago when she found Loganville.
“I have more friends here then I did in Florida,” she said.
The Phoenix Senior Living community provides residents transportation to medical appointments upon request, and offers routine shopping trips.
Two nurse practitioners and a physician make on site visits primarily to Retreat residents in assisted living, but residents living independently can also schedule primary care appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.