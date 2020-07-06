MONROE, Ga. — At least one person died in traffic crashes locally over the Independence Day weekend.
In all, 11 people died on Georgia roadways between Thursday night and 6 p.m. Sunday.
One of the crashes was a death handled by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Information on the crashes was not immediately available Monday morning.
