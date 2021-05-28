A number of highly vocal residents reportedly derailed a town hall held Monday about the future of the O’Kelly Memorial Library. The meeting was meant to inform the public about efforts to acquire funds and property on which to build a new library in downtown Loganville.
The O’Kelly Library Board of Trustees, library manager Rick Vetsch and Azalea Regional Library System director Stacy Brown hosted the meeting. Library officials are seeking support from the Loganville community and city leaders in their efforts to build a larger facility in a location that allows for more green space and is better secured from heavy road traffic.
Brown said with Loganville’s rapid population growth over the past 20 years, the proposed new library would be 15,000 square feet, compared to the current building’s 7,000 square feet of space.
The O’Kelly library was built in 1989 and is the oldest building in the Azalea Regional Library System, according to Brown.
“We try to keep ahead of it [repairs]. But you get stuck in that vicious cycle,” she said. “We have thousands of people coming through the door every year.”
Brown spoke about the necessity for a new library building during a Loganville City Council meeting on April 8. She told council members the library is on a top-10 list of libraries to receive a $2 million capital outlay grant from the Georgia General Assembly in fiscal year 2023, dependent on local support.
The library system director said the Board of Trustees is hoping to get $1.5 million to $1.8 million in additional monies for the proposed construction. These funds could come from a combination of local funding sources: the city, fundraising and other grants, she said.
Brown said Walton County had contributed $500,000 in SPLOST funds when the W.H. Stanton Memorial Library was built in Social Circle.
“We’re really hoping we can get something similar for O’Kelly,” Brown said.
Nate Rall, the director for facilities and planning with the Georgia Public Library Service, will accompany Brown to the July 6 Walton County Board of Commissioners meeting to speak about plans for a new library in Loganville. The GPLS is a state agency that provides training and technology support to and advocates for Georgia’s 60 library systems, 411 branches and affiliates, according to Brown.
“He’s been building libraries for the state for 15 years,” Brown said of Rall.
Plans for a new library also hinge on where it will be located. Brown said the Board of Trustees is eyeing property across from First United Methodist Church.
“The property we [currently] sit on belongs to the city,” Brown said. “The building is a city owned building. In order to do this they would have to gift us property so we could relocate.”
“The library rests on four parcels of property; two purchased by the city in 2015, two deeded to the city when the library was originally built,” said Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the city of Loganville. “The library system does not own the property and as a result cannot sell the property. City officials have not formally discussed their stance on the future of the library, although it is expected that this issue will be taken up by the council at its June meeting.”
Brown maintains any deed issues related to the city-owned property could be “easily fixed.” She said there is an incorrect address on one deed, and the wrong county is listed on another deed.
“The city would potentially be able to sell two parcels of that land once the library moved,” Brown said.
The regional library system director said several residents had asked why the library system doesn’t just build a new library on the current property.
“That area is not a viable location for a library any more,” Brown said. “And the state is not going to fund a rebuild in the same location.”
She said the municipal drain and a sub pump is located behind the library, and therefore would not be feasible for needed greensauce.
“The state would not approve that plan for the grant,” Brown said.
As for the suggestion that the library use a wing of the city hall building, Brown replied the state is “not keen on combining libraries with government entities.” She said that dual usage seems to be successful in only a few small towns with populations of 2,000 or less. Loganville has a population of 13,000 and growing, she said.
Brown said residents who want to see the structural challenges facing O’Kelly should call 770-466-2895 for a tour of the library.
