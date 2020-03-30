MONROE, Ga. — The coronavirus outbreak has made its way into Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Officials with the Monroe hospital confirmed they are treating five patients with COVID-19, an illness that has caused a worldwide pandemic.
Georgia had 3,032 confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. Monday with five of them in Walton County, but health care workers say a lag in reporting positive tests to the state Department of Public Health has them afraid the numbers are much higher.
The state went over the mark of 100 deaths Monday, with 102 Georgians having died from the outbreak. That’s a fatality rate of 3.36%.
No Walton County residents were among the toll.
DPH said 773 patients had been hospitalized.