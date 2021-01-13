SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Kentucky man was arrested after a chase that shut down Atlanta Highway for several hours during the Monday morning rush hour.
Snellville police responded to a report of a suspicious person shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of Summit Way, but the person was no longer on scene by the time officers arrived.
The officers later found the person nearby in the 1500 block of Atlanta Highway, Grayson. The officers made contact and questioned the subject, who allegedly gave a false name and date of birth.
As police tried to arrest the man, he pulled away and ran into nearby woods. Officers chased him and the man allegedly fired a gun at the officers, who returned fire.
No one was struck, or hurt, in the incident.
Other responding officers established a perimeter in the area and Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT was called out and assumed responsibility for the search.
The subject — later identified as 43-year-old Shaun Edward Davis — was found at about 5:30 a.m. in the woods.
Davis was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was brought in by Snellville police to investigate.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said Davis was being held in the county jail Monday night without bond on two counts of aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, and one count of receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm.
Although the GBI said Davis is from Kentucky, Gwinnett County jail records show him having a Lithonia address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.