As part of updating its Comprehensive Plan, the City of Social Circle is considering the types of housing that will best accommodate current and future residents.
The city’s Planning Commission reviewed 95 responses it has so far received from a survey the city sent to citizens in their utility bills. The survey asked residents what types of housing they desire, such as more single-family dwellings, townhomes or apartment complexes, and any changes they want the city to make regarding development. The Planning Commission discussed some of these responses during a work session on March 8.
The housing strategy portion of the plan once updated would help city leaders evaluate development proposals and support housing related grant initiatives, according to Planning Administrator Barbara Schlageter.
Geoff Koski, president of KB Advisory Group, a real estate and economic development consulting services firm, presented the Planning Commission a housing market analysis. Koski told commissioners the survey would help the city refine its housing strategy.
“We used to say we don’t want to be like Conyers; now I hear we don’t want to be like Covington,” Planning Commission Chairman Scott Gaither said.
Gaither explained many Social Circle residents have a perception that a majority of people renting correlates to rising crime and traffic issues experienced by neighboring cities. Many citizens would still prefer to see residents living in single-family homes they own, he said.
“We know we need to grow,” Gaither said, but the direction for that growth still needs to be determined. He added that residents also have expressed a desire to see more commercial growth, such as retail and industry.
Social Circle is primed for industrial growth having railroad and major highway access, according to Gaither.
Koski said if Social Circle forgoes commercial development, the burden of financing city services through the tax base would fall to property owners.
“Those are choices you make as a community,” he said.
Koski said even though the national housing market has been affected by the pandemic, the demand for buying homes is up but the supply is down. He said real estate experts are tracking the sale of homes in weeks, not months.
Changing demographics are driving long-term housing trends, Koski said. Baby boomers are aging and no longer desire large homes with huge yards. Millennials may not be able to acquire home loans because they’re still paying off college debt, he said. Some of the evolving housing trends reflect these demographics by offering smaller homes and yards, more high-end rental complexes and walkability in communities, according to Koski.
“Small-town downtowns can take advantage of the desire for walkable areas,” he said, referring to places like Duluth and Sugar Hill. Some of these small Georgia towns can charge higher rents due to walkability, and have apartments above or near downtown commercial spaces.
Planning Commission member Jay Perpall said there are people who moved to Social Circle, like he did, for the city’s small town charm and to escape the fast pace of urban areas like Atlanta. However, some people say Social Circle lacks some of the amenities they want.
“The best way to attract a grocery store is to welcome new neighbors,” Koski said. “Retail follows rooftops.”
The consultant said the city could also discuss providing housing that is affordable. This does not necessarily mean subsidized housing, he stressed.
City Manager Adele Schirmer said one of the commission’s principles is to draft policy that protects and enhances current housing and redevelop properties when possible.
Schirmer told Koski that much of Social Circle’s existing housing inventory consist of homes that are 40 years old and older.
Koski said there are ways for Social Circle to take advantage of its existing home inventory. A historic home might have a carriage house that could be rented out, for example, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.