COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County resident is facing charges in connection with uploading suspected child pornography.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged 21-year-old Carlos Porter with sexual exploitation of children (possession of child sexual abuse material) in violation of state law, a news release said.
Porter, whose address is listed as Conyers, remained in the Newton County Jail on Friday afternoon without bond on one count of the felony charge, according to information from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Porter’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of suspected child pornography by Porter using a popular social media application, the release stated.
It stated a search of Porter’s home and electronic devices produced evidence that led to his Tuesday arrest. Porter was taken into custody and booked into the Newton County Jail.
The GBI said it’s part of ongoing efforts to identify people in the child porn trade.
