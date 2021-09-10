The United Way of Walton County delivered a serious message in a lighthearted way with skits and catchy songs during its 2021-22 campaign kick-off event Thursday.
United Way board members revealed this year’s theme, “Making it one for the decades: A bright future for Walton,” and $315,000 fundraising goal during the Walton County Chamber of Commerce’s September luncheon at Grace Monroe. The church renovated and recently moved into a former elementary school built 90 years ago.
Current campaign chair Kenny Smiley appeared dressed as Dr. Emmett Brown from the “Back to the Future” movie franchise. Volunteers performed several short scenes depicting the community’s need for United Way programs each decade starting from the 1950s onward to the present day.
“Our agencies touch the lives of one out of every three people in Walton County and work in a variety of causes from youth development to services for senior citizens, and programs to help the poor, hungry, disabled, abused and neglected,” United Way 2020-21 President Tammy Baker said. “When we work together to mobilize the caring power of our community, we advance the common good for everyone.”
United Way agencies include A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Georgia, the Empty Stocking Fund, Faith in Serving Humanity, Northeast Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America, Project ReNeWal Domestic Violence Intervention Program, Shepherd’s Staff Ministry, Unlimited Services and the Walton County Senior Citizens Council.
The United Way exceeded last year’s fundraising goal of $290,000 by raising $305,000, according to Baker.
The local United Way was formed in 1989 and operated primarily as a letter-writing campaign its first 13 years, according to volunteer Mike Robison of the Walton County School District.
“Church and civic club rosters were gathered and letters went out,” Robison said. “In the early years, assistance was given out to individuals from an office at the National Bank. Seven member agencies were accepted and a formalized allocation process was adopted.”
Susan Enfinger, the 2020-21 campaign chair, recognized numerous companies for achieving 100% campaign participation among their employees: the Chamber, Synovus Bank, Patti Souther State Farm and The Walton Tribune.
Patti Souther State Farm was also lauded for highest per capita giving, with a $6,500 contribution from seven employees, according to Enfinger. Social Circle City Schools were named highest percentage over goal with 266%. Publix Supermarkets had the largest number of individuals (11) who gave $1,000 or more, she said. The Walton County School District raised $134,000, which accounted for more than a third of United Way’s goal last year, Enfinger said.
Smiley acknowledged 13 organizations and businesses — Pacesetters — that support the United Way through employee payroll deductions. He said these groups have pledged to raise 73% of this year’s fundraising goal.
Smiley said United Way volunteers can visit local businesses and groups to walk them through the fundraising campaign process.
“It doesn’t matter how many employees you have,” he said. “Small campaigns make a big difference.”
Smiley suggests even a $2 a week donation quickly adds up.
“Two dollars a week is $100; 10 employees make that $1,000,” he said.
“That puts us closer to our goal, but more importantly, puts food on a plate, gives shelter or provides medical help for our neighbors in need.”
United Way leaders also recognized two individuals retiring from the United Way board: Patrick Graham, proprietor of The Walton Tribune, who served as board and campaign chair; and Ben Garrett, of the Walton County Health Care Foundation, who served three six-year terms on the board, having served twice as president and campaign chair.
To donate directly or for more information, visit www.unitedwayofwalton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.