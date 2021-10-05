MONROE, Ga. — Some water customers in Walton County will see higher bills starting this fall.
The Board of Commissioners approved a $15.25-per-month increase to the base bill Tuesday night.
The base monthly rate for the user of a 3/4-inch meter using 6,000 gallons per moth would go to $67.48, from $52.23.
Commissioners also voted to raise the cost of a meter and connection fee.
For 3/4-inch lines — the vast majority of those installed by the Walton County Water Department, which serves customers in unincorporated areas — the meter and connection fee would go to $2,950 effective Wednesday.
Costs get as high as $40,500 for a 6-inch line, but Water Department Director Morris Jordan noted there are only about three of those in the department’s service area.
In a memo to the county clerk, Jordan noted the last monthly retail rate hike was in February 2017.
He said the rate increase allows the Water Department to plan for future needs and to amortize the debt for the planned Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Water Treatment Plant and supply lines.
Jordan said Hard Labor Creek’s costs have been borne by ratepayers and not the county government.
The rate increase — which becomes effective Nov. 1 — passed 6-1 with Commissioner Lee Bradford opposed.
The increase in the cost of meters passed unanimously.
