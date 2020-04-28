Walton County passed 100 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, even as the state decreased the local death count.
As of 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, 102 Walton residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19. There had been 16 hospitalizations and just two deaths. That’s a decrease from the three deaths the state has shown for Walton County for nearly two weeks.
There was no immediate explanation from the Department of Public Health for the change.
Checking the numbers on the spread of COVID-19 has become a grim twice-daily exercise for many in Georgia over the past month.
Now, the state is changing how it makes those numbers public, with real-time data available for many issues related to the deadly virus.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday said the DPH was changing how it releases the data on testing, hospitalization and deaths.
Through Sunday, it was available on the DPH website and updated at noon and 7 p.m. Now, a dashboard offers real-time data on the number of cases and deaths by county.
In a news conference at the state Capitol, Kemp said the new website allows decision-makers to identify vulnerable populations and communities with at-risk populations.
Kemp touted an expansion of testing in the state, through partnerships with companies like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, and public entities like Augusta University Health System.
“We have the tests, we have the physicians, we have the sites and we have the bandwidth,” Kemp said. “Right now, all symptomatic Georgians can take advantage of this resource, and I am calling on anyone who is experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to act.”
Kemp did not say whether he will extend the statewide shelter-in-place order beyond Thursday, when it is set to end. The order has already been extended once since it was first issued on April 3.
He noted only that the order is currently scheduled to end after April 30 and that he plans to make a decision later this week on what to do next.
“I just haven’t made those decisions yet,” Kemp said.
The governor did say, however, that elderly persons and those with chronic health issues will likely need to continue sheltering in place well into mid-May, and perhaps for longer than that.
Georgia's shelter-in-place order has required people to remain at home except for essential errands like grocery runs and to exercise, and for most businesses to limit their operations only to levels that will keep them financially afloat.
As businesses start slowly reopening, Kemp and the state’s public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, stressed that anyone in Georgia who is experiencing common coronavirus symptoms can now receive a diagnostic test. On Monday, Kemp called on those with symptoms to “take us up on this offer.”
“We have plenty of testing capacity,” Toomey said Monday. “And we are ramping up our contact tracing capacity.”
Kemp has faced fierce criticism for his decision to allow several close-quarter businesses to reopen this week and last following weeks of mandatory closures. Those businesses include dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, barbershops, gyms and more.
Other establishments like bars, nightclubs and amusement parks will remain close for the time being, Kemp said Monday.
Many health experts and local elected leaders have criticized the reopening decision in light of Georgia’s relatively low testing data compared to other states and a lack of so-called “contact tracing,” which helps officials better pinpoint where outbreaks may be occurring.
Kemp defended his approach as “a measured step forward” that is an option, not a requirement, for struggling businesses to reopen under a host of operational restrictions like physical distancing and routine sanitizing.
“I didn’t order anybody to open any business,” Kemp said Monday. “I simply gave people the opportunity that literally were on the verge, many of them, of losing everything they’ve got.”
Kemp also brushed aside scrutiny over comments made last week by President Donald Trump, who said he was “not happy” with the governor’s reopening plan, specifically mentioning spas as problematic.
Kemp said the state largely has been following federal guidelines for deciding when to let businesses reopen, while also weighing input from local health officials as well as the dire financial situation facing many business owners who have been shuttered for weeks.
“We are looking at depression-like unemployment,” Kemp said. “It has all tumbled off a cliff like it has in every state. But we will come back, and we will come back even stronger.”