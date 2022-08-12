For more than two years, former law enforcement officer Kevin Lee’s life was essentially on pause.
“It’s been a long ordeal,” Lee said. “My entire life was on hold.”
Lee fired shots at a fleeing suspect during an incident at the Haven Inn in November of 2019 while still an officer with the Monroe Police Department, only to find his life upended for the split-second decision.
“We were dealing with a suspect who was under the influence of drugs,” Lee said. “The suspect was in his vehicle and there was another officer behind the car when he put it in gear. I had no way of knowing which way he would go, but as soon as I the vehicle started up, I knew it would go in one of two directions. I pulled my firearm and fired as he pulled forward and fled the parking lot.”
Although the suspect was apprehended alive, he was injured by one of Lee’s shots and Lee’s decision was questioned at the highest levels. An internal investigation led to his firing.
“I was terminated for a policy violation of firing at a moving vehicle,” Lee said. “I felt I followed the use of force policy. From my perspective, the decision felt like it was handled politically.”
Then the Walton County District Attorney’s Office brought charges against Lee that could have put him behind bars for years.
“Over a year later, it went to the grand jury and I was indicted,” Lee said. “I’d already lost my job and couldn’t find another one with another agency due to the circumstances. I was under a lot of stress.”
Yet, after a few days in the courtroom and two hours of deliberations, a jury came back recently with a “not guilty” verdict, dispelling at least some of the black cloud that had hovered over Lee’s life for so long.
“For the two weeks before the trial, I was at peace,” Lee said. “I just felt what would be would be and all I could do was accept it.”
Still, Lee felt justified by the jury’s decision.
“I called no witnesses,” Lee said. “I didn’t testify. We used the state evidence to prove my case entirely.”
Much of the case came down to Lee’s personal camera, which caught his interaction with the suspect on film and demonstrated not only the potential danger to his fellow officer, but the split second moment the suspect chose to flee and Lee had to respond.
“It was all there on film,” Lee said. “I love those cameras. It did all the work for me in making my case.”
Though Lee said he also had excellent legal help from his lawyer, Brett Mizerak.
“Brett was stellar,” Lee said. “I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Still, Lee said it was a long, lonely ordeal.
His life was upended. Out of a job, he spent time as an Uber driver to make ends meet and currently works in a warehouse loading stock. He had to store his gun collection with a neighbor while under indictment until the jury decision came down. Many of his friends were fellow law enforcement and were leery of talking to him in the months leading up to the trial for official reasons.
“It was very hard,” Lee said.
And he laments much of what was lost, even in victory, especially his beloved calling.
“I enjoyed being a law enforcement officer,” Lee said. “I was proud of what I did.”
Now it’s all in the past and Lee can only move forward as best he can, without legal charges hanging over his head but also without what he’d once cherished in his old job.
“My life has been irreparably damaged,” Lee said. “What I did was justified. I just wish everything after that had been handled differently.”
