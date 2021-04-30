The Social Circle City Council is whole again.
The city council appointed Nathan Boyd Thursday evening to fill the open District 3 council seat. Boyd will serve District 3 for the balance of the current term that ends January 2022.
He has served as chairman for the Social Circle Main Street Commission and is pastor of Church at the Grove in Social Circle.
Mayor David Keener swore Boyd in following the unanimous vote to appoint him. During the past four months, the council had reviewed letters of interest it received from citizens interested in filling the vacant seat prior to making an appointment.
Under the city charter, the vacancy had to be filled by council appointment because the remainder of the term was less than 12 months’ duration. The District 3 council seat will be on the ballot during the regular election of Nov. 2, 2021.
Qualifying for the regular election will begin in mid-August, according to Social Circle City Clerk Susan Roper. The District 1 council seat also will be up for election this November. District seats 2 and 4 and the mayor’s seat will be up the following election year. The city also handles qualifying for the Social Circle City Schools Board of Education.
The District 3 seat became vacant when former Councilman Charlie Akin resigned in January 2021 citing family health issues.
District 3 covers most of the area between West Hightower Road to North Cherokee Road, and includes the neighborhoods of Windsong, Corby Creek, North Forest Road, Town Park, Carver Drive, and the Meadows, according to the city.
Council members also appointed Crenan Mills to serve as an at-large member on the Social Circle Development Authority. Mills owns Flower Mills Greenhouses and Nursery in Social Circle.
The council then entered into an executive session to discuss personnel. Alan Reddish, senior vice president of the Mercer Group, an executive search firm serving local government, attended the called meeting and closed door session.
Social Circle is seeking its next city manager. In April 2020, the council chose not to allow city manager Adele Schirmer’s contract to automatically renew. Schirmer’s contract expires June 30.
The city engaged the Mercer Group to field city manager candidates, according to an ad posted to the Georgia Municipal Association website. The ad closed out on April 23. Interviews for the position should begin later this month, according to the posting.
The salary range for city manager is between $110,000 and $127,000.
Social Circle’s city manager oversees a staff of 60 full-time workers and some part-time employees and volunteers in 12 departments. The city operates on a $15.1 million budget, including a $6 million general fund, the ad stated.
