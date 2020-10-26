ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County man is wanted on charges of mail fraud and hasn’t been seen since leaving his home last month.
Christopher W. Burns, 37, of Berkeley Lake, faces a warrant for his arrest.
Burns is a financial adviser in Atlanta. He was last seen Sept. 24, a day before he was supposed to turn over documents related to his businesses to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
He is also under investigation by the IRS.
The vehicle Burns was driving was found abandoned in Dunwoody. Inside were copies of three cashiers’ checks totaling more than $78,000.
Anyone with information about Burns’ location, or who may have been defrauded, is asked to call the FBI in Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or visit tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.