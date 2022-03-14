SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Local and state leaders have been tabbed to lead the planning groups that will guide bringing Rivian Inc. to Morgan and Walton counties.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development on Monday said it had chosen the leadership of four committees — Workforce Development, Local Business Engagement, Site Design and Environmental, and Quality of Life — as part of the planning to bring the electric vehicle manufacturing plant to the community.
Joint Development Authority Chairman Jerry Silvio, along with the Board of Commissioners chairmen from the group’s four member counties, last month asked the state to take over planning and permitting of the nearly 2,000-acre project, while acknowledging the JDA would be turning over ownership of the land to the state.
In response, the Department of Economic Development said it would create the four committees and pledged an open process. But, by taking over the project, the state killed the need for developers to get approval from planning boards and other governing bodies in Social Circle and Morgan and Walton counties.
The JDA is comprised of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties. The four-county authority, created at the end of the 1990s, operates Stanton Springs Business Park which is home to Takeda Pharmaceuticals and the Meta Newton Data Center, and it owned the land Rivian chose in December for its second EV plant.
“Rivian selected Stanton Springs North for a variety of reasons, including its distinctive beauty and the region’s welcoming environment. We will work with the JDA and the local community as Rivian continues to go above and beyond in becoming part of the fabric of the community before even one shovel goes in the ground,” state Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said Monday.
Wilson said the four committees include “diverse representation” from the four JDA counties.
Those committees include:
- Workforce Development, with staff lead Mark Peevy, assistant commissioner of external affairs and facilities, Technical College System of Georgia and a Walton County resident; and assistant Asher Dozier, vice president of economic development, Newton County Industrial Development Authority.
- Local Business Engagement, with staff lead Hank Evans, director of project implementation and corporate development, Georgia Department of Economic Development; and assistant Naceo Denney, area manager, Georgia Power Co.
- Site Design and Environmental, with staff lead John Eunice, deputy director, Environmental Protection Division, Georgia Department of Natural Resources; and assistant Charna Parker, Walton County planning and development director.
- Quality of Life, with staff lead Rusty Haygood, deputy commissioner, community development and finance, Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Subcommittees are Civic Engagement, led by Kristen Miller, senior regional director, Georgia Department of Economic Development; Public Benefits, Beth Eavenson, regional representative, Georgia Department of Community Affairs; and Land Conservation, Rope Roberts, Northeast Region economic development manager, Georgia Power.
“While there is much work to be done, our priority is to bring the community together and unite around the benefits of building American-made electric cars in Georgia,” Silvio said.
In announcing the committees, the state pledged to have public meetings, advertised in advance. The state said it agreed to ensure the project follows local standards for water quality, groundwater recharge and runoff and other environmental ordinances, and that those requirements would be built into the overarching agreement among the state, the JDA and Rivian.
The state said it would post information about committee meetings and the incentives for Rivian, once an agreement is finalized, at georgia.org/rivian.
