After the race to represent Walton County in Congress hit an even dozen Republicans, the field has begun to shrink.
Matt Richards, the owner of a demolition business in Barrow County, said Monday he is getting out of the race and endorsing Mike Collins.
“We need a fighter who has lived, worked, raised a family and started a business in this district representing us in Washington, and I’m confident that Mike Collins will deliver real results for families in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District,” Richards said in a statement.
A Gwinnett County native and former resident of Between, Richards entered the race touting his business bona fides.
“Like myself, Matt’s a blue collar guy who knows what it means to create jobs, balance a budget and build a business right here in the 10th District,” Collins said.
“Matt also knows we need someone representing us who has lived, worked and raised a family in the district — not a Democrat from DeKalb County.”
That is a shot at former state Rep. Vernon Jones, who entered the race earlier this month after giving up his challenge to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
Jones switched parties last year after becoming an advocate for then-President Donald Trump in his 2020 reelection bid.
Trump endorsed Jones after he moved to the congressional race.
Collins is the son of a former congressman and was runner-up in the GOP field the last time the seat was open, in 2014. The winner of that race, Jody Hice, is giving up the seat after this year to run for secretary of state in Georgia.
Collins’ campaign released polling data that showed him with a lead at 35.6% in the district, ahead of former Rep. Paul Broun at 11.1%. David Curry, the former state revenue commissioner, polled at 9.1% with Timothy Barr (7.7%), Marc McMain (6.6%) and Patrick Witt (2.4%) behind them.
The Jackson trucking executive also said he’s the first candidate in the race to organize “grassroots leadership” in all 18 counties of the 10th District. In Walton County, those team leaders are Lisa Anderson and Lenny Vella.
