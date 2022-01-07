Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster administered the oath of office Wednesday evening to Monroe Mayor John Howard, returning Councilmen David Dickinson and Tyler Gregory, and first-term Councilman Charles Boyce IV at Monroe City Hall.
Boyce said he is excited to begin his public service.
“These folks, it may seem like they have a rather mundane job; they come in here, sit around the bench and make decisions,” Logan Propes, city administrator, said before the swearing in ceremony began. “Well, those decisions are hugely important, weighty and full of magnitude that reaches beyond right now. Many of the decisions made here reach out in the next 10 or 20 years.”
Howard won reelection to a second term last November. He ran against Emilio Kelly.
Kelly attended the swearing-in ceremony. Howard recognized Kelly after the oaths of office were completed, wishing him a happy birthday and praising him for running a rigorous but forthright campaign.
District 8 Councilman David Dickinson beat his challenger, former Monroe fire Chief Bill Owens, to retain his seat. After Dickinson was sworn in, Foster commented he and Dickinson had come “full circle.” Foster credits Dickinson for having encouraged him to run for the judgeship.
Former District 3 Councilman Ross Bradley lost to Boyce by just 21 votes. Boyce received 252 votes to Bradley’s 231 out of a total 483 votes in the district race.
Bradley, however, remains involved in city affairs. He was reappointed to the Downtown Development Authority at the council’s Dec. 14 regular meeting.
Bradley began serving on the DDA on Jan. 1. He succeeded Charles Sanders, whose term on the DDA expired on Dec. 31, 2021.
Boyce’s family, including his fiancée, Tatyana Durham, and baby daughter, Cali Boyce, attended the swearing-in.
The new councilman works in social services, is active in his church, volunteers in the community and advocates for the elderly and disabled. Boyce was raised in Monroe and attended Walton County public schools.
Gregory, the District 6 councilman, ran unopposed. He won a special election in 2020 to take the seat of the late Vice Mayor Wayne Adcock.
Monroe’s first regular council meeting for 2022 will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Other cities in Walton are also holding swearing-in ceremonies this coming week.
Social Circle City Councilwoman Traysa Price and Councilman Nathan Boyd will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m. Monday during an organizational meeting in the community room behind the Police Department on East Hightower Trail.
Price won reelection to City Council over opponent Adolphus Gaither. She has served on the council for the last 16 years and recently served as mayor pro tempore.
Boyd was elected to a full term in November 2021. He was appointed to fill the previously vacant seat on council in May 2021. He has served as chairman for the Social Circle Main Street Commission and is pastor of Church at the Grove in Social Circle.
Following the swearing in ceremony, the Social Circle City Council will appoint a mayor pro tempore, city attorney and city clerk.
The council will then close the meeting and move into a regular work session. City officials will discuss an update to the future land use map, a service delivery strategy resolution for the city of Loganville, a proposed policy for city parks, a final plat approval request and board appointments, according to the online work session agenda.
On Tuesday, the town of Between will swear in newly elected town officials. They include Mayor Robert Post, Councilwoman Mary Ann Rivers, and first-term council members Brian Rubin and William Boswell.
The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Between Town Hall, 1926 New Hope Church Road.
