LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Two people have died of COVID-19 at a Loganville nursing home, the state said in a report Friday night.
The Georgia Department of Community Health has begun to release a nightly report on cases of the coronavirus outbreak by nursing home or assisted living facility.
Both were in The Pearl at Loganville, a personal care home at 690 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive.
The facility received multiple deficiencies in a state survey completed Nov. 13, including failure to keep walls clean and the floors in good repair, and failures to update service plans on residents.
The Pearl at Loganville has 27 residents.
Another case was found at Park Place Nursing and Rehab, a nursing home at 1865 Bold Springs Road, Monroe. Of the 156 residents, one has tested positive for COVID-19.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, Georgia had 17,432 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3,395 requiring hospitalization. There had been 668 deaths, a 3.83% mortality rate.
Walton County reported 58 residents sickened by COVID-19 with three deaths: an 87-year-old man with underlying health issues and 74- and 75-year-old men, for whom it was unclear if there were underlying issues.