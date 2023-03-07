Piedmont Healthcare has named Blake Watts as CEO of Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Watts, who stepped into the role at Walton in mid-February, most recently has served as CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. He replaces Larry Ebert, who has accepted the role of CEO at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Watts, who joined Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, formerly Rockdale Medical Center, in 2016, has significant hospital leadership experience. He was instrumental in transitioning Piedmont Rockdale from a for-profit hospital to a nonprofit entity in the Piedmont system.
He is credited with leading the hospital during the pandemic while also strengthening and expanding the clinical and supportive services offered in the community.
While at Rockdale, Watts led several expansion and renovation projects, including a $12.6 million project expanding the hospital’s footprint from 138 to 161 beds and adding an intermediate care unit.
“I’m excited to announce that Blake Watts will lead Piedmont Walton Hospital as CEO,” said Michael Burnett, Piedmont Athens Regional and Piedmont’s east clinical hub CEO. “Blake is a strong leader committed to providing high-quality and safe care close to home. His demonstrated success in adding and expanding clinical services that are vital to the community will ensure Piedmont Walton continues to be the hospital of choice for patients in and around Walton County.”
Ebert helped Piedmont Walton become one of the top hospitals in the state and beyond.
“He came in, took what he found and made it significantly better,” Coleman Landers, Piedmont Walton Board Chairman, said of Ebert. “He made great strides in giving this community great health care. He got us through the pandemic and laid the groundwork for upcoming growth.”
