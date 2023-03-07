Blake Watts

Blake Watts was announced as the new Piedmont Walton CEO.

Piedmont Healthcare has named Blake Watts as CEO of Piedmont Walton Hospital. 

Watts, who stepped into the role at Walton in mid-February, most recently has served as CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. He replaces Larry Ebert, who has accepted the role of CEO at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

