Georgia Power and Oglethorpe Power announced Plant Vogtle Unit 3 is in full production guaranteeing sustainable energy for our future.
Diversification is essential in maintaining the present demands on the energy grid while meeting future needs in Georgia. This marks a historic accomplishment for the energy industry, the state of Georgia and the entire nation. Now in service, the Unit is available for safe and reliable dispatch and will provide emission-free, baseload power for Georgians for the next 60 to 80 years.
Vogtle Unit 3 is the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the U.S. in more than 30 years and can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses.
Once all four units are online, the Plant Vogtle site will be the largest generator of clean energy in the nation and support continued growth in Georgia as more industries, businesses and families come to the state.
Nuclear energy is the only zero-emission baseload energy source available today, offering high reliability, and efficient operations around the clock. Nuclear energy currently provides approximately 25% of Georgia Power's overall energy mix.
State Rep. Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe) is a member of the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee for the Georgia House of Representatives.
The committee is responsible for insuring a safe, reliable and diversified energy grid for the citizens of Georgia. This means that when you flip the light switch you do so with assurance the energy source will be viable. Walton County is fortunate to have two Georgia Electric Membership Corporations – Walton EMC and Snapping Shoals EMC – along with MEAG Cities and Georgia Power serving our citizens,” Williamson said.
