Bruce Williamson

Georgia Power and Oglethorpe Power announced Plant Vogtle Unit 3 is in full production guaranteeing sustainable energy for our future.  

Diversification is essential in maintaining the present demands on the energy grid while meeting future needs in Georgia.  This marks a historic accomplishment for the energy industry, the state of Georgia and the entire nation. Now in service, the Unit is available for safe and reliable dispatch and will provide emission-free, baseload power for Georgians for the next 60 to 80 years.

