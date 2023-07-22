Josh Daher was a champion.
That was true when he competed on the football field, baseball diamond or basketball court at George Walton Academy.
It was true when he coached at his alma mater as well as other GIAA schools across the state. It was true when he went into private business.
And it was especially true when it came to his family, including his wife and children.
All those who knew him are grieving today at the sudden loss of the former local athletic star who passed away Friday. Daher was 39.
“When people would ask me how long we had known each other, I would tell them that Josh made a diving catch to beat me in the championship game of tee ball,” said Matt Britt who competed on athletic teams at GWA and later coached with Daher at multiple schools. “When Josh was a senior in high school he only missed one free throw the entire season. I would bring this fact up as much as I could in casual conversation. That would lead him to say that the rim was bent on the goal that he missed the free throw on. I knew it was bent but I would always deny it and say he was just making up excuses.”
Daher helped lead GWA to state titles in multiple sports including baseball and basketball. He was always considered a “coach on the field” so it was not surprising he went into the teaching and coaching professions and had similar success.
After coaching at his alma mater, Daher went on to coach at Piedmont Academy, Flint River Academy and Gatewood before going into private business.
“We spent time on the same baseball coaching staff at George Walton where we able to grow together as coaches,” Britt said. “I also had the pleasure of spending a lot of time with him and his young family. Being a father and husband seemed to come naturally to him just like everything else I had ever seen him attempt. He went to Piedmont to be the head basketball coach and I stayed on at George Walton until he ended up at Flint River Academy as the head football coach and hired me to be his defensive coordinator.”
Coaching away from GWA together left lasting memories for both of the young coaches.
“It was so fun for me to be there with him and see how much he had grown as a coach and a man in the brief time we were away,” Britt said. “We had so much fun coaching football for those two years together. We would talk about our time there often. We would talk about the amount of trick plays we scored on and how many times we scored on the first play of the game or of the second half.”
Daher and Britt continued to work together outside of coaching as they went into the trash business in Raleigh, N.C.
“He was successful away from coaching which didn’t surprise me a bit,” Britt said. “I was meeting a whole new group of people in Josh’s life and all of them loved him as well. Everywhere he went people loved him. In a conversation with his brother, Brannan Williams, we talked about how everyone thinks that they were his best friend. He knows people like that and I know people like that… and then there are whole other groups of people that we don’t even know that feel that way too. He was the ultimate family man and the ultimate friend and it is with tears in my eyes that I write about him in the past tense.”
Long-time GWA baseball coach Todd Shelnutt found it difficult to put into words what Daher meant to him as a former player, coach and long-time friend.
“He was a good one,” said Shelnutt who coached Daher and his teammates to a state baseball title in 2002. “He was one of those kids who was always a coach on the field and a leader in the group. Josh was always one step ahead. He knew what I was thinking and bought into what we were doing.”
Shelnutt said during the 2002 state championship series in Macon against Stratford, Daher showed what type of warrior he was.
GWA lost game one of the series on a Friday in the scorching Middle Georgia sun. The air conditioning on the Bulldog bus quit working on the trip to Macon and the coach felt it was part of the reason the Bulldogs lost the title series opener.
The two teams returned Saturday and Daher played behind the plate in both games before being called on to pitch to close out the series.
To excel in such brutal conditions was a shining example of Daher’s grit and character, his high school coach said.
“He was going to do what he had to do to make us win,” Shelnutt said.
While proud of Daher’s accomplishments in the athletic arena, his former coach said he truly stood out as a person.
“I am as proud of him for the man he became as anything,” Shelnutt said. “He and I stayed in touch. He was always going to call me several times a year.”
Piedmont Academy athletic director Michael Wilson also has great memories of working with Daher in Monticello.
“Josh was a great guy,” Wilson said. “He was one of the funniest and nicest guys I’ve ever met and he was a great coach. He could coach any sport well and one whose opinion I respected greatly.”
Wilson said he stepped in for Daher as basketball coach but he knew he could always count on him for help.
“The kids loved Josh and he coached them well but he always would help me when I needed it,” Wilson said. “He still loved the kids at Piedmont and really made a potentially bad situation a great one because of who he was and how he handled himself. He was a class act. Heading into the region tournament last year I called him with one of my players in my office because I wanted to run something by him that I felt would us get back on track. He listened to it, agreed and then proceeded to talk to my player about why it would work and what she needed to do in order for it to work. He just had a way with words and, quite frankly, I think it helped is a great deal down the stretch.”
Wilson was stunned by the news last week of Daher’s passing.
“We lost a really great guy, but more importantly a family lost a husband and father,” Wilson said. “My family and I are keeping Megan and their children in our nightly prayers as are many others and hopefully they can feel it and somehow, someway it can help them navigate this time. It’s just heartbreaking, a tremendous tragedy.”
