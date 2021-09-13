ATHENS, Ga. — Police are reminding cyclists about rider safety after a car hit a bicycle and its rider died during the weekend.
The Athens-Clarke police responded at about 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a crash in the 200 block of Pittard Road.
A 2010 Mazda CX-9 collided with a bicycle as both traveled on Pittard Road near state Route 72.
The man on the bike, 41-year-old Michael Donnell Dowdy Jr. of Athens, died from his injuries.
A 32-year-old Athens woman was identified as the driver of the car.
Police said their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James Trotter at james.trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326.
Police also reminded cyclists to make sure their bikes have a forward-facing white light and rear-facing red light, especially for nighttime travel.
Geof Gilliland of the Athens-Clarke police said this is the 18th fatal crash in Clarke County this year.
